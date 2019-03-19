Bus driver charged after two die in crash on I-95

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - Two people are dead and a 40-year-old bus driver faces two manslaughter charges after a crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 95.

Yui Man Chow, 40, of Staten Island, New York, faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal commercial bus crash in Prince George County.

The crash happened at approximately 5:22 a.m. when a Tao's Travel Inc. bus overturned at the on-ramp for Exit 45, according to state police.

The bus was traveling north on I-95 when it attempted to take the exit ramp but ended up running off the left side of the ramp and overturning, according to police.

At this stage of the investigation, speed is considered a causative factor in the crash.

The state police have been informed that there were 57 people on the bus at the time of the crash, 56 passengers and the driver.

There are two confirmed fatalities in the crash. One man died at the scene while a woman died a few hours later at a nearby hospital.

State police are still in the process of locating and notifying their next of kin.

The remaining passengers' injuries range from minor to serious.

The injured, who range in age from toddlers to adults, were transported for treatment to John Randolph Hospital, Southside Regional Medical Center, and Chippenham Hospital and Johnston Willis Hospital.

The bus driver was not injured in the crash.

The bus departed from Orlando, Florida. It had stopped in Rocky Mount, North Carolina to switch drivers and was continuing north to its final destination in New York City when the crash occurred.

Chow is currently being held on bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.