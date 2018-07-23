Busch Gardens' Escape from Pompeii closed indefinitely

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Busch Gardens Williamsburg's water ride, Escape from Pompeii, will be closed indefinitely due to a fire on the ride's roof Saturday night, according to WAVY.

The ride was not operating at the time of the fire and there were no park guests in the area at the time, Ron Vample, a Busch Gardens spokesperson, told WAVY.

Vample also said that James City County firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly.

There is no estimated re-open date for the ride at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.