Busch Gardens gets OK for park's tallest attraction

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - A new attraction is in the works and it will be the biggest ride ever at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, according to WAVY.

The James City County Board of Supervisors unanimously supported the request to waive the 60-foot height limitation for the area.

WAVY reports that the new attraction will be built on the former site of Drachenfire.

The proposed attraction will be about 355 feet tall, more than 100 feet taller than the park's current tallest ride, Mach Tower.

