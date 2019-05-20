Busch Gardens giving free admission to veterans and their guests

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Anyone looking to enjoy a trip to Busch Gardens? If you're a U.S. military veteran, retiree or inactive ready reservist, you and up to three guests can enjoy a day at the Williamsburg park for free!

As part of SeaWorld Park and Entertainment's Waves of Honor program, former military personnel and up to three guests may enjoy one complimentary admission to Busch Gardens.

For this program, tickets must be obtained online by June 9 and redeemed at the park by July 15.

If you can't make it out to Williamsburg before then, the program does offer former military personnel the ability to purchase up to six discounted tickets for the park.

