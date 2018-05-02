Busch Gardens offering free tickets to first responders

Washington Redskins Tight End Niles Paul (R) and Amanda Mitchell (L), host of Inside the Redskins on NBC-4 in Washington, D.C., lead others aboard Verbolten, at Busch Gardens Williamsburg June 2, 2012. (Photo by Handout/Getty Images)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Busch Gardens is giving first responders free tickets as a way to thank them.

All qualifying first responders can get complimentary admission for one day at the amusement park valid May 4-31. In addition, they can also get up to four single-day tickets for their friends or family at 50 percent off.

Qualifying first responders include police officers, sheriff deputies, firefighters, emergency medical service workers, and 911 dispatch officers in Virginia.

To take advantage of this offer, go to the ticket window at the park with your current Virginia photo ID and credentials. The offer isn't available online.

