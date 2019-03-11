Busch Gardens, Water Country USA to ditch foam dinnerware

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Busch Gardens and Water Country USA are going green and ditching foam products.

According to SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., the company is removing foam dinnerware from its dining operations across all 12 of its theme parks, and replacing them with products made from 100 percent recycled material. That includes bowls, trays and plates.

The parks serve millions of meals combined each year, and the company hopes this move will help reduce the number of foam products that end up in the ocean or a landfill.

The company says the switch will happen when the park opens for the season later this month.

