Business owners gear up for weekend one week after Red Hen incident

Lexington, Va. - Friday marks one week since The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington became the focal point for political discourse in America.

The owner asked White House press secretary Sarah Hucakabee Sanders to leave.

Days of protest and online backlash have caused the business to close until next week, but other shops in the city are bracing for more attention this weekend.

Stephanie Richarde, who was born and raised in Lexington has always felt safe in this historic town.

“I love walking down the street, how friendly everybody is,” Richarde said.

But because of this week’s protests at The Red Hen, Richarde is taking extra precaution.

“People who have no affiliation, saying hateful things, threatening things. Like, because we live in Lexington or we have a business in Lexington we’re somehow obligated to shut down The Red Hen,” Richarde said.

While no protest has been announced, a group of motorcyclists plan to roll through town for a friendly visit to support the community Saturday evening.

Chief Sam Roman, of the Lexington Police Department, said officers will be working to ensure the safety of the community.

“Our main goal through the whole endeavor is to create an environment which is safe,” Ramon said.

Most business owners said they plan to conduct normal business hours over the weekend.

Roman said all activities beyond the weekend, such as the Fourth of July celebration, are set to take place as planned.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.