NELSON COUNTY, Va. - State Police say Douglas Reid of Fancy Gap died on the scene of a car crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway Saturday evening.

According to police, the crash was a few miles south of Route 814.

Reid was driving a 2005 Toyota 4Runner, which ran off the highway and hit several trees.

Police say he was not wearing his seatbelt.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.