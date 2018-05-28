Carroll County man killed in Route 94 crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. - State police are investigating a crash that killed a 50-year-old Carroll County man on Sunday.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Route 94 in Grayson County, less than a mile east of Route 640.

A driver in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling west on Route 94 when he ran off the left side of the road, causing the car to flip.

The driver, Woodlawn resident Michael D. Hudson, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to state police. He died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.



