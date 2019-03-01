Catching up on sleep on weekends doesn't work and could lead to weight gain

If you use the weekend to catch up on sleep, you'll be disappointed to know that researchers at the University of Colorado say it doesn't work.

Their study found that when people resumed poor sleep habits after the weekend, their body clock was timed later and they ate more at night.

They also had a higher risk of metabolic disease.

Metabolic syndrome is an array of symptoms such as fat around the waist, abnormal cholesterol, high blood sugar and high blood pressure, all of which can raise the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.

The researchers believe that catching up on sleep on weekends deprives your body of certain hormones.

If you're interested in reading the full study, click here.

