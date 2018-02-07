Cause of fire that destroyed home remains unknown

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - First responders rushed to the scene of a fire that gutted a double-wide trailer on Boxwood Farm Road in Amherst early Wednesday morning.

The owner came home to see the flames shooting in all directions.

Amherst County Public Safety Director Gary Roakes said this is the second fire on the property in four years.

“Yes, it is odd, but that's why we want to make sure we investigate thoroughly and try to determine the cause of it,” Roakes said.

Owner Matthew Waltz and Roakes walked around the home for about an hour inspecting the damage.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The Virginia State Police is leading the investigation.

