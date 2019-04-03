Charlottesville 23-year-old charged with DUI after authorities say he drove wrong way on I-64

ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. - A Charlottesville man is facing a DUI charge after authorities say he hit several cars and sent one person to the hospital while driving the wrong way on I-64.

Victor Sanchez, 23, was charged with driving under the influence and authorities say additional charges are pending.

Authorities say dispatch received several reports of a driver going the wrong way on I-64 around 9:20 Tuesday night.

As officers were shutting down I-64's eastbound lanes between mile marker 124 and 129, callers told authorities that Sanchez hit several cars.

Two people, including Sanchez, were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.