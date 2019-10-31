Charlottesville boy gets to meet pen pal, Philadelphia Flyers mascot, 'Gritty'

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - A Charlottesville boy finally got to meet his pen pal in real life -- Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot.

Jack Callahan, 3, was in the hospital in Philadelphia on Wednesday, which was also Jack's birthday. He wrote Gritty, saying he wanted to dress up as the mascot for Halloween.

When pen pals become real pals.

Happy Birthday Jack! pic.twitter.com/YGwqKRoxHK — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) October 30, 2019

That's when Gritty visited the boy in the hospital, making for some very fun photos.

Callahan dressed as Gritty down to the mask, which was made out of yarn.

