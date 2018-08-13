Charlottesville police investigating assault on one of its officers on the Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an assault on one of its officers, and looking for the suspect.

Police say it happened Saturday evening on the Downtown Mall.

Police say a man was wearing a mask to cover his face; as the officer approached the man, both were knocked to the ground.

Several people then swarmed the officer on the ground, but nearby officers helped get the group off of him.

The male suspect, along with the other individuals rejoined the demonstrations.

Charges are pending at this time, but if anyone has any information on this case, call Charlottesville Police.

