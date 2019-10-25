Cheers to that! Virginia ABC releases holiday deals

RICHMOND, Va. - Egg nog and hot toddys -- oh my!

The holidays are just around the corner, which means stocking up on all of the spirits that go into your favorite seasonal drinks. Luckily, ABC has announced its holiday deals just in time.

ABC stores across the commonwealth will have Door Buster Days from Nov. 1 to 3, where customers will be able to get 20% off 10 select 1.75 liter-size spirits bought in store while supplies last. Customers and licensees are limited to purchases of three bottles per product per day.

Here's what's included in the deal:

Maker's Mark Bourbon

Bulleit Rye Whiskey

Rye Whiskey Crown Royal Regal Apple Whiskey

Hennessy VS Cognac

Tanqueray Gin

Gin Hendrick's Gin

Captain Morgan Private Stock Rum

Stock Rum Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch

Single Malt Scotch Ciroc Red Berry Vodka

Red Berry Vodka Stolichnaya Vodka

Starting on Nov. 7, ABC stores will also have Spirited Thursdays -- where customers can get 20% off select 750 mL bottles of liquor in stores and online. Each day until Dec. 19, except for Thanksgiving, all stores will feature a one-day sale on five products with a different spirit category each week, including rums, vodkas, cognacs, bourbons, ryes and scotches.

