Step aside, chocolate: Chick-fil-A has Valentine's nuggets

Nothing says love like nuggets, right? If you're tired of the same old box of chocolates, Chick-fil-A has another option for Valentine's Day.
You can buy a 30-count of Chick-fil-A Nuggets or a 10-count of Chick-n-Minis in a heart-shaped container at participating locations.
They're available now in many of the participating restaurants.
We checked with local locations. Here are the ones we've heard back from so far:
Bonsack - Yes
Candlers Mountain - No
Danville Mall - No
Martinsville - Yes, Feb. 1 to Feb. 16
Radford U - No
River Ridge Mall - No
Riverside Drive, Danville - Yes
Salem (W. Main Street) - Yes, Feb. 1-14; heart biscuits
Southern Hills Drive (Roanoke) - Only on Valentine's Day
Valley View Boulevard - Yes
Valley View Mall - Not sure if they will get any in
Virginia Tech - No
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.