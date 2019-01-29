Step aside, chocolate: Chick-fil-A has Valentine's nuggets

Nothing says love like nuggets, right? If you're tired of the same old box of chocolates, Chick-fil-A has another option for Valentine's Day.

You can buy a 30-count of Chick-fil-A Nuggets or a 10-count of Chick-n-Minis in a heart-shaped container at participating locations.

They're available now in many of the participating restaurants.

We checked with local locations. Here are the ones we've heard back from so far:

Bonsack - Yes

Candlers Mountain - No

Danville Mall - No

Martinsville - Yes, Feb. 1 to Feb. 16

Radford U - No

River Ridge Mall - No

Riverside Drive, Danville - Yes

Salem (W. Main Street) - Yes, Feb. 1-14; heart biscuits

Southern Hills Drive (Roanoke) - Only on Valentine's Day

Valley View Boulevard - Yes

Valley View Mall - Not sure if they will get any in

Virginia Tech - No

