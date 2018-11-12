Chick-fil-A is the top fast-food franchise people want to open in Virginia, nationwide

ROANOKE, Va. - If you could open and run any fast-food franchise, which one would it be?

If you side with the majority of Americans, the answer to that question is Chick-fil-A.

The home of the original chicken sandwich was also the top answer for Virginia, as well as 12 other states.

To come to these conclusions, Bid on Equipment looked at at Google search volume trends that were specifically based on searches for franchising opportunities in every state.

After Chick-fil-A, Dunkin' and Subway are the most popular food franchises people desire to open across the nation.

Take a look at the map below to see the state-by-state breakdown:

