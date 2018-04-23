Child found dead in New Jersey identified as missing Virginia toddler

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - A child found dead in a suitcase in Jersey City almost two weeks ago has been identified as a missing 2-year-old from Virginia, according to WNBC.

Te'Myah Plummer was last seen by family in Richmond in August, according to NBC affiliate WWBT.

Authorities believe the toddler was dead for several days before her body was found wrapped in a blanket in a suitcase on the tracks April 11. There were no visible signs of trauma on the girl, who authorities say was carefully placed, fully clothed, in the case.

The search for the girl's father, Travis, who is not believed to be in New Jersey, is ongoing.

Plummer is described as a 37-year-old man, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds. He has not been seen by family in Richmond since August 2017.

If you know where Travis Plummer is, call Richmond police Sgt. F. Scarpa at 804-646-6772.

