Chincoteague pony dies in 'freak accident' after swim

Wild ponies gather after swimming across the Assateague Channel during the 93rd annual pony swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague on July 25, 2018 in Chincoteague Island, Virginia. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Officials say a pony who participated in the annual Chincoteague Pony Swim died in a 'freak accident' at the carnival grounds.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which organizes the event, announced the death of the pony named Butterfly Kisses on social media Thursday.

Officials say another pony named Riptide was chasing Butterfly Kisses in the pen at the carnival grounds. As Butterfly Kisses ran, she slipped and fell and slid into a fence, breaking her neck. Officials say there was no chance of survival. She was euthanized and buried on Assateague.

Officials say Butterfly Kisses' foal had been bought by a local family that owns horses, so they immediately took the baby home and started giving the baby bottles.

