Comcast opens more than 45,000 hot spots across Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - More than 45,000 hot spots have been opened across Virginia as Hurricane Florence approaches, thanks to Comcast.

According to Comcast, non-customers are also welcome to use the hot spots for free. They are open now through Monday, Sept. 17.

Once in range of a hot spot, select the "xfinitywifi" network name and launch a browser. Users can sign in with their username and password, while non-customers can visit the "Not an Xfinity Internet Customer" section on the sign-in page.

Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every two hours.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.