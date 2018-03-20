Coming snow causes Amtrak to modify schedule Wednesday

WASHINGTON - Amtrak has modified its Northeast Regional service between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke for Wednesday.

Train 176, which leaves Roanoke for Lynchburg and then travels up to Boston, will now terminate in New York.

Train 171, which typically takes passengers southbound, has been canceled for Wednesday.

Click here for full details from Amtrak on all delays and cancellations Wednesday.

