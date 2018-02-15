Virginia's burning law goes into effect Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. - As wildfire season approaches, an increased threat is expected in some areas of Virginia.

To help reduce the number of wildfires this time of year, Virginia's 4 p.m. burning law goes into effect Thursday.

The law prohibits open burning between the hours of midnight and 4 p.m. each day but burning is permitted from 4 p.m. to midnight.

“Last year, we had a lot of fires that were simply started from people that disposed their fireplace ashes outside when they still have hot embers in them. All of those things during this time of year can start a wildfire that can be very dangerous,” Brian Clingenpeel, outreach coordinator for the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department, said.

The law remains in effect until April 30.

