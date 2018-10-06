Community members meet with Virginia State Police at Safety Day

SALEM, Va. - Community members enjoyed meeting with Virginia State Police as part of its Safety Day event Saturday.

People in Salem got an inside look at what's involved for officers when they're on duty.

They also got a chance to see some of the equipment troopers use like the scuba and motorcycle unit, as well as the tactical team and armored car.

Both kids and adults enjoyed the demonstrations and an array of educational activities.

Those who attended also learned about ways to protect themselves from insurance fraud and other scams.

