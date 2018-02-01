Community raising funds for family of Amtrak crash victim

CROZET, Va. - The community is reacting to the loss of Christopher Foley, the trash collector who died Wednesday when a garbage truck and an Amtrak collided.

Foley, 28, had a one-year-old son. The garbage disposal company he worked for is pleading for the community to rally around his young family.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family. The goal is to raise $50,000.

The train was taking House Republicans from Washington to The Greenbrier in West Virginia when it collided with the garbage truck in Crozet, Virginia.

Foley, who was one of the two passengers of the trash truck, died from injuries suffered in the crash, police said. The other passenger was airlifted to the University of Virginia Medical Center with critical injuries, while the driver of the truck was taken by ground in serious condition.

Amtrak is reporting that two crew members and two passengers of the train were taken to the medical center with minor injuries. At least one lawmaker has a concussion.

UVA Medical Center is reporting that one patient is in critical condition, one patient is in fair condition, and the other four patients have been discharged.

