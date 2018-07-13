Concerned parent starts online petition over condition of local high school

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Elizabeth Jenkins said her daughter and all of the other students and teachers at Cave Spring High School deserve better.

That’s why she started a petition asking current director of facilities and operations George Assaid to step down.

"We want someone in that position that will be on top of the maintenance and the cleaning before it gets to the condition Cave Spring High School is in now. Right now they're having to go back and fix things that really have just built up,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said dozens of parents have signed the petition declaring they have lost faith in the current director.

"We all just want someone who's going to go in and make sure things are being done," Jenkins said.

This began at the start of summer break.

Renovations were slated for the school, but only one bid was submitted and it was over budget.

Photographs depicting mold and broken equipment inside the school spread on social media.

School leaders said it got like that because of the planned construction.

10 News reached out to Chuck Lionburger, with Roanoke County Schools.

"As this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to offer any comments,” Lionberger said.

Jenkins said her priority is on the well-being of the students and staff at Cave Spring High School.

"We just want them to have a safe and healthy learning environment," Jenkins said.

With school starting in less than two months, school leaders said the campus will be ready.

