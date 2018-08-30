Credit card information stolen from Cheddar's customers

ROANOKE, Va. - If you've eaten at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in the past year, you might want to check your bank statement.

The restaurant chain says someone was able to get customer credit card information for several states, including Virginia.

The security breach happened from November 3, 2017 to January 2, 2018.

The company says it's disabled that network as of April and replaced it with a new one.

Cheddar's will have ID Experts provide identity protection services for free to those who were affected. To enroll, call 888-258-7280 by November 22.

