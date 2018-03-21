Crews from Covington Public Works plow 10 inches of snow

COVINGTON, Va. - Crews from the Covington Public Works say they've been plowing anywhere from eight to 10 inches of snow around the clock.

Since they've already cleared most of the main highways, Allen Dressler director of the Covington Public Works, said they're now focusing on neighborhood streets.

“It is a heavy, wet snow, which makes it pretty on the trees. But it's challenging to clean up around the road surfaces. If you don't have to come out, don't come out. The less traffic we have, the better off we are getting the roads cleared,” Dressler said.

Dressler’s crews will have to spend a lot of hours on the road to make them safe for everyone else.

Later in the evening, crews will be preparing for freezing ice on the highways.

“We will do this with our salt applications throughout the community in preparation for tonight's freeze,” Dressler said.

Crews will continue the process of clearing the roads throughout the city limits Thursday morning.

