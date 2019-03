RICHMOND, Va. - Crews responded to a train derailment in south Richmond Monday night, according to NBC 12.

The derailment happened in the 6400 block of Glyndon Lane, where multiple cars derailed from the tracks.

Around 7 p.m., a portion of Forest Hill Avenue is blocked near Powhite Parkway by the train.

Authorities say no one was injured and there was no hazardous material.

