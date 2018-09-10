Crisis hotline to provide assistance to people affected by Hurricane Florence

An unexpected disaster, such as the possible impacts of Hurricane Florence, can bring out strong emotions.

That's why The Disaster Distress Helpline is providing immediate crisis counseling to people affected by the hurricane in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

According to its website, the helpline is a resource that operates 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week to respond to people who need crisis counseling after experiencing a natural or human-caused disaster or tragedy.

The number for the hotline is 1-800-985-5990.

