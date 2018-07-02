Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for Virginia man

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The Virginia State Police has issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for a 53-year-old Charlottesville man as he may need medical attention.

Charlottesville police are looking for Samuel Lee Houchens, who is believed to be in danger.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police said he was last seen on June 20, in the evening, at his home on Meridian Street in Charlottesville.

Anyone with information about Houchens' whereabouts is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280.

This is Virginia's first Critically Missing Adult Alert since the new law went into effect Sunday.

The criteria for activating this alert are the following:

• The abducted adult is 18 years of age or older and the law enforcement agency believes the adult has been abducted, which means unwillingly taken from his or her environment without permission.

• The law enforcement agency believes the abducted adult is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.

• A law enforcement investigation has taken place that verified the abduction or eliminated alternative explanations.

• Sufficient information is available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the abducted adult, suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle.

• The abducted adult must be entered into the Virginia Criminal Information Network and the National Crime Information Center missing person files.

• The Virginia Abducted Adult Alert form authorizing release of information must be signed.



