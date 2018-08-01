Date set for special election to replace Habeeb in Virginia's 8th House district

RICHMOND, Va. - There's now a date for the special election in the 8th House District.

Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox issued a writ of election Wednesday, setting November 6th as the date for the special election. It will coincide with the general election.

Delegate Greg Habeeb's resignation is effective August 31. He had been in this office since 2012.

The 8th district consists of Roanoke, Salem, Montgomery County, and Craig County.

The deadline for political parties to nominate candidates is Friday, August 17 at 5 p.m.



