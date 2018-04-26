Deaf grocery store worker punched by customer she didn't hear asking for help

RICHMOND, Va. - A deaf worker at a Virginia grocery store says a customer was trying to get her attention when things turned violent, WRIC reports.

Liberty Gratz said she'd been kneeling down to straighten out a bottom shelf when she was hit in the back.

Liberty is deaf and has vision loss.

"She doesn't have that peripheral vision so she's really focused on her work she doesn't always notice the people beside her," Jeanette Gratz, Liberty's mother said.

Liberty communicates with shoppers by writing on a pad of paper.

Liberty said Publix was so supportive. Her department and store managers scoured the security video for footage, but no one could make out who it was.

Publix has not commented on this incident.

