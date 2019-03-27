Decades-old rape kits tested as part of effort to eliminate Virginia backlog

Rape kits that had been sitting for years have now been tested as officials work to eliminate Virginia's extensive backlog.

All of the nearly 1,800 previously untested kits that were collected before 2014 have been tested, which marks the completion of phase one of Attorney General Mark Herring's ongoing project to wipe out the backlog. Some of them had been untested for decades.

According to the attorney general's office, 568 DNA profiles have been uploaded into the national index as a result of phase one. Of those, 239 "hits" have been sent to law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

At least 58 cases have been reopened or are under review to potentially be reopened.

Kits collected between 2014 and 2016 are next on the to-do list. So far, approximately 335 of the estimated 1,000-plus previously untested kits from that time period have been tested.

In 2016, Virginia changed the law to require nearly all rape kits be tested without delay. In theory, once the pre-2016 kits are tested, the backlog should never return.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.