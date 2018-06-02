Denver Riggleman wins nomination for Virginia's 5th Congressional District

LOVINGSTON, Va. - Republicans have selected distillery owner Denver Riggleman as their nominee for Virginia's 5th Congressional District to replace outgoing Rep. Thomas Garrett.

After several rounds of balloting Saturday by a 37-member committee, the race became a showdown between Riggleman and Cynthia Dunbar, who last month unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination in the 6th District, where she actually resides.

State Sen. Bill Stanley opted at the last minute against seeking the nomination.

Riggleman, who made an aborted run for governor last year, faces Democrat Leslie Cockburn in November.

The district stretches from Fauquier County in northern Virginia down to the North Carolina border. It last elected a Democrat to Congress in 2008.

Garrett, a freshman Republican, announced Monday he will not seek re-election to focus on a recovery from alcoholism.

