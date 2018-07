(Courtesy of Department of Game and Inland Fisheries).

RICHMOND, Va. - As the Facebook lip sync challenge continues, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) decided to throw its hat in the ring.

The officers chose Luke Bryan's "Huntin' Fishin' Lovin' Everyday" as their social media ballad.

Officers from all over the state participated in the video, and DGIF used its own videography crew, according to a release from the DGIF.

