Developers meet at planning work session for housing project in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Developer Justin Boyle of Green Valley Builders is on a mission to propose a 278-bedroom building on Patrick Henry Drive.

“This project will help achieve our goal for having enough housing for enough folks to live in Blacksburg,” Boyle said.

Boyle met at the planning work session Tuesday night with the Town of Blacksburg giving planning commissioners a chance to ask questions about the project.

Neighbors in the Shenandoah neighborhood just behind the site shared concerns over the project, including traffic.

“When you add in 300 more bodies that are going to be traveling up and down the road for this apartment complex, it's going to be, I think, a very unsafe situation,” John McQuail, a neighbor, said.

Boyle said he's aware of some of their concerns.

At the same time, he is focused on what he believes to be the needs of the community.

“As Virginia Tech grows, the town also grows. We see this as a great opportunity to build a product to serve not only students now but also young professionals,” Boyle said.

“My hope is that the town council will protect the citizens of Blacksburg,” McQuail said.

The next step will be at the public hearing for the planning commission in November.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.