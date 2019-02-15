Dog tied to pole, set on fire in Richmond dies

RICHMOND, Va. - A dog that was set on fire in Richmond on Sunday has died, NBC 12 reports.

Richmond Animal Care and Control said support and donations for Tommie had poured in throughout the week.

His burn wounds impacted his entire body and on Wednesday morning RACC posted to Facebook that “our plans for treatment are changing.”

Earlier this week, City Councilwoman Kim Gray said she has been working with Richmond Police to put more security at Abner Clay Park where the incident took place. Gray said the park has been a part of her life for years, and that she was taken back knowing that someone could be capable of such cruelty.

“Anyone who’s this cruel to animals is a pretty depraved individual, and it’s scary to think that they’re walking around among us,” Gray said.

The councilwoman says she’s been putting forth efforts to get more security cameras in place, and is now working with police to help prevent future incidents like Tommie’s.

Tommie, a male pit bull, was burned over more than 40 percent of his body after being tied to a fence post and covered in a flammable liquid. RACC has set up a reward fund to capture the person who did it. Witnesses said a man wearing multiple layers of pants was seen running from the area towards Belvidere Street.

Christie Chipps Peters of RACC says firefighters from Engine 5, which is nearby the park, quickly rushed over to put out the flames.

“They literally opened their bay doors and saw him on fire and ran across the street with their fire extinguishers," she said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

