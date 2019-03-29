Don't miss your shot to see Hamilton return to D.C. in 2020

Lin-Manuel Miranda performs at 'Hamilton' Broadway Opening Night at Richard Rodgers Theatre on August 6, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Broadway smash hit "Hamilton" is returning to the Kennedy Center in 2020, according to NBC Washington.

The show will run from June 16, 2020 to Sept. 20 in the Opera House of the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

Fans lined up for hours to get tickets for the play's last run, so mark your calendars, or you might miss your shot.

Tickets will go on sale in spring 2020, with Kennedy Center members getting first dibs.

The Center will also hold 40 tickets at $10 on the day of the show for each performance.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.