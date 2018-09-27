Dozens arrested on suspicion of trafficking meth to Southwest Virginia

Authorities have arrested 28 people suspected of trafficking meth from Southern California into Southwest Virginia and other areas on the East Coast.

They have been charged via a federal criminal complaint with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute meth.

Early last year, an investigation was opened to examine meth trafficking between California and Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

According to the criminal complaint and supporting affidavit filed in court following Thursday's arrests, 28 people, located in California, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee were identified as allegedly being involved.

Those charged Thursday include:

• Shawn Wayne Farris

• Sean Phillip Maidlow

• Jair Medina Gutierrez

• Lacey Cheri Weir

• Andrea Nichole Stickel

• James Nicholas Howington

• James Robert Johnson

• Stephen A. Graham

• Christopher Lee Smiley

• Joshua Todd Chapman

• Saleemah Lashawn Roberson

• Donald Zachary Snyder

• James Skyler Sebastian

• Larry Levi Bennett

• Terry Melvin Dalton

• Heather Ashley Davis

• Brianna Nicole Woodby

• Donald Shane Hawthorne

• Gary Lee McFarlane

• Elizabeth Pauline Eaton

• Matthew Todd Mullins

• Anthony Chadwick Harless

• Kimberly Ann Drake

• Brandon Heath Whitt

• Melissa Darlene Barrett

• Susan Nicole Payne

• Bradley Scott Williams

• Devon Scott Coleman



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.