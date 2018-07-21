Dozens gather to celebrate groundbreaking of new middle school

PULASKI, Va. - By 2020, the open land off route 11 will be the home to the new Pulaski County Middle School.

Seventh-grade student Samantha Scott described what it's like at the current middle school.

“In some places the paint is peeling off the walls,” Scott said.

By the time this $47 million project is complete, which voters passed in November, Scott will already be in high school.

But she looks forward to what the future middle school students will get to experience.

“I’m excited. They definitely need a new school. My school gets really hot,” Scott said.

The new school will take students from both Bublin middle and the current Pulaski middle school.

It will feature modern, state of the art educational tools.

“It's special because it's a new school in our community replacing schools that are very old. It's also going to serve as a catalyst for development all around the school here,” Andy McCready, chairman of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, said.

Ashley Hale has three kids who will be attending the new middle school.

“I’m so excited. I think I might have shed a few tears,” Hale said.

Hale believes with this new learning environment, students will be more motivated to learn.

Construction of the new school is expected to be complete in the next two years.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.