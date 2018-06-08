Driver of truck that collided with Amtrak train indicted on DUI charges

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A Virginia grand jury alleges that a trash truck driver was under the influence when he collided with a train carrying Republican congressmen in January, leaving one person dead.



The Albemarle County Police Department said in a statement Friday that 31-year-old Dana W. Naylor Jr. was indicted on one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of maiming another while driving under the influence. It's not clear what the alleged intoxicant was.



One trash company employee was killed in the collision near Crozet, and a second passenger was seriously injured.



The chartered Amtrak train was carrying dozens of lawmakers to an annual retreat in West Virginia.



Court records don't list an attorney who could comment on Naylor's behalf.



Previous attempts by The Associated Press to reach Naylor have been unsuccessful.

