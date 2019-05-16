Driver faces $25,000 bill after crash shuts down Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel

HAMPTON, Va. - The man charged with driving too close and causing a massive pile-up is being billed a hefty fine, according to WAVY.

Virginia State Police say William Lewis Alexander Marakos was driving a Ford F-350 bucket when he swerved to avoid stopped traffic in the tunnel and ended up rear-ending another car, which started a chain reaction and caused major delays Wednesday.

The tunnel didn't suffer any structural damage, but VDOT spokeswoman Holly Christopher says that nine sections of handrails, two internal lights and several sections of wall tiles were damaged in the crash.

The $25,000 in damages will be billed to Marakos, according to Christopher.

As to when the repairs will be made, VDOT said they'll happen during a previously scheduled overnight lane closure, which will likely be next week.

