Easter Egg events across Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Temperatures are warming up, and pollen season is in full swing, which means Easter is right around the corner!
Check out all the Easter Egg hunts surrounding the area in the next few weeks:
April 4
Easter Brunch & Easter Egg Hunt at Cooper's Landing Inn & Traveler's Tavern
- April 4, 12 and 21 from noon-1:30 p.m.
- $12 per person
- Egg hunts for children 10 and under
- A special Easter brunch menu featuring items like eggs Benedict, strawberry stuffed French toast, fresh lobster tails and more
- 801 Virginia Avenue, Clarksville, VA 23927
April 13
Bedford Easter Egg Hunt at English Meadows Elks Home Campus
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Admission is free
- Children ages 3 to 12 can come to hunt Easter eggs filled with a toy and sticker
- 931 Ashland Avenue, Bedford, VA 24523
Bedford Easter Egg Hunt at Liberty Lake Park Middle Field
- 3 p.m.
- Admission is free
- 939 Burks Hill Road, Bedford, VA 24523
Easter Egg Hunt at Owens Farm
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Children 4 and older are $10; ages 1 to 3 are $4 and children under one year old are free.;$6 per adult.
- An Easter Egg Hunt for all ages will be held including pictures with the Easter Bunny. A petting zoo, bounce house and more will also be included
- 1668 Silver Creek Road, Danville, VA 24540
Easter Egg Hunt at Heritage Hall Healthcare
- 1:30-3 p.m.
- Admission is free for everyone
- Enjoy more than 2,000 eggs with prizes, bubble wands, chocolate bunnies and door prizes
- 3610 South Main Street, Blacksburg, VA 24061
Egg-cellent Adventure at the Virginia Museum of Transportation
- Egg hunt will begin at 11 and 12:30 and the Easter Bunny will be visiting from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Normal museum admission rates apply
- Entry tickets include egg hunt, on-site Easter Bunny and more
- 303 Norfolk Ave. SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
The Egg-Streme Hunt at Impact Church
- 1-3 p.m.
- Admission is free
- There will be games, inflatables, prizes, face painting, 25,000 Easter eggs and more
- 1255 Patriot Place, Forest, Virginia 24551
Pulaski Easter Egg Hunt at Jackson Park
- Starting at 1 p.m.
- Admission is free
- 40 1st Street NW, Pulaski, Virginia 24301
April 14
Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza at Danville Park
- 2-4 p.m.
- Free admission
- Different egg hunts at different times depending on age group. Kids will also enjoy coloring, crafts, games and pictures with the Easter Bunny -- there will also be an inclusive egg hunt for children with special needs
- You do not need to register for the traditional hunt, but children with special needs must be registered for the inclusive hunt. Registration ends April 5
- 760 West Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541
April 16
Storytime and Egg Hunt at Dublin Library
Bunny Storytime at Melrose Library
- 10:30-11 a.m.
- Admission is free
- Gear up for the Big Bunny's visit by enjoying a special story time featuring live bunnies! For ages under 5
- 2607 Salem Turnpike Roanoke, VA 24017
April 18
Easter Egg Hunt at Moyer Sports Complex
- 6-8 p.m.
- Admission is free
- For children 3 to 10. Get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny, enjoy face painting, a petting zoo and snacks
- 1000 Union Street, Salem, Virginia 24153
April 20
Annual Blacksburg Easter Egg Hunt at Blacksburg Municipal Park
- Starting at 10 a.m.
- Admission is free
- There will be photos with the Easter Bunny, a giant inflatable in addition to the egg hunt.
- 920 Turner St. NE, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
Easter Egg Hunt and Carnival at Passion Community Church
- 10 a.m.- noon
- Admission is free
- There will be carnival games, laser tag and a huge egg hunt
- 512 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, Virginia 24502
Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Waid Park
- Starting at 2 p.m.
- Admission is free for everyone
- 20th Annual Easter Egg Hunt. There will be over 20,000 eggs to find
- 701 Waid Park Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Easter Egg Hunt at Smithfield Plantation
- 1-3 p.m.
- Admission is free to site grounds and Easter activities. House tours will be available at regular price admission
- Children can hunt for Easter eggs on the front lawn, see displays of historic egg dyeing, enjoy Easter-themed crafts and more
- 1000 Smithfield Plantation Road, Blacksburg, VA 24060
Egg Hunt in the Village at Wolf Creek Indian Village and Museum
- 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Children 12 and under $3. Adults free when accompanied by a child
- The Easter Bunny will stop by to help find over 5,000 eggs hidden throughout the village with one special golden egg -- there will be prizes for most and least eggs found in several categories
- 6394 North Scenic Highway Bastian, VA 24366
Easter Egg Hunt at Fairy Stone State Park
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Admission is free to the event
- For children 12 and under but fun for all. In addition to the Easter Egg Hunt, there will be games, arts and crafts and more
- 967 Fairystone Lake Drive, Stuart, Virginia 24171
Easter Egg Hunt at Harbor of Hope Church
- 10 a.m-noon
- Admission is free
- There will be an egg hunt, prizes, snacks, games and more
- 2720 Roanoke Street, Christiansburg, Virginia 24073
EGG-Stravaganza at Mountain Lake Lodge
- 1-3 p.m.
- Admission is free
- Different age groups hunt for eggs at different times. Each group will contain one golden egg
- 115 Hotel Circle Pembroke, Virginia 24136
The Great Christiansburg Easter Egg Hunt at Kiwanis Park
- Starting at 10 a.m.
- Free admission. Photos with Easter Bunny are $1. For ages 12 and under.
- Bring your own baskets for the Easter Egg hunt. Easter Bunny photos will also be available.
- Kiwanis Lane SE, Christiansburg, Virginia 24073
Third Avenue Church Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Carnival
- Starting at 10:30 a.m.
- Admission is free
- Popcorn, drinks, inflatables, thousands of eggs and more will be available for everyone
- Memorial Drive, Danville City, Virginia 24541
Omega Tau Sigma Veterinary Service Fraternity Annual Easter egg hunt
- 10 a.m., rain or shine
- Admission is free
- There will be an Easter Bunny to greet guests as well as balloon animals, face painting and live bunnies with a handling and care demonstration
- 245 Duck Pond Drive, Blacksburg, VA
Egg hunt at Owen Farm Tours
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Admission cost is $10 per child 4-up and $4 for ages 1-3, under 1 is free and $6 per adult
- Visits and photos with the Easter Rabbit, held indoors in bad weather, children's crafts, other activities for children and bring a basket to collect the eggs
- 1668 Silver Creek Road, Danville, VA 24540
April 21
Eggstravaganza at Hyland Heights Baptist Church
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Admission is free.
- Enjoy lunch, an egg hunt and games
- 11451 Wards Road, Rustburg, Virginia 24588
Easter Egg Hunt at River Oak Church
- Starting at 10:30 a.m.
- Admission is free
- 'He is Risen' service and a free breakfast, lunch, gift, games and Easter egg hunt
- 120 River Oak Drive, Danville, VA
Times and dates of events may change due to weather or other reasons. Please call the event venue or check their website beforehand.
