Easter Egg events across Southwest, Central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Temperatures are warming up, and pollen season is in full swing, which means Easter is right around the corner!

Check out all the Easter Egg hunts surrounding the area in the next few weeks:

April 4

Easter Brunch & Easter Egg Hunt at Cooper's Landing Inn & Traveler's Tavern

April 4, 12 and 21 from noon-1:30 p.m.

$12 per person

Egg hunts for children 10 and under

A special Easter brunch menu featuring items like eggs Benedict, strawberry stuffed French toast, fresh lobster tails and more

801 Virginia Avenue, Clarksville, VA 23927

April 13

Bedford Easter Egg Hunt at English Meadows Elks Home Campus

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Admission is free

Children ages 3 to 12 can come to hunt Easter eggs filled with a toy and sticker

931 Ashland Avenue, Bedford, VA 24523

Bedford Easter Egg Hunt at Liberty Lake Park Middle Field

3 p.m.

Admission is free

939 Burks Hill Road, Bedford, VA 24523

Easter Egg Hunt at Owens Farm

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Children 4 and older are $10; ages 1 to 3 are $4 and children under one year old are free.;$6 per adult.

An Easter Egg Hunt for all ages will be held including pictures with the Easter Bunny. A petting zoo, bounce house and more will also be included

1668 Silver Creek Road, Danville, VA 24540

Easter Egg Hunt at Heritage Hall Healthcare

1:30-3 p.m.

Admission is free for everyone

Enjoy more than 2,000 eggs with prizes, bubble wands, chocolate bunnies and door prizes

3610 South Main Street, Blacksburg, VA 24061

Egg-cellent Adventure at the Virginia Museum of Transportation

Egg hunt will begin at 11 and 12:30 and the Easter Bunny will be visiting from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Normal museum admission rates apply

Entry tickets include egg hunt, on-site Easter Bunny and more

303 Norfolk Ave. SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The Egg-Streme Hunt at Impact Church

1-3 p.m.

Admission is free

There will be games, inflatables, prizes, face painting, 25,000 Easter eggs and more

1255 Patriot Place, Forest, Virginia 24551

Pulaski Easter Egg Hunt at Jackson Park

Starting at 1 p.m.

Admission is free

40 1st Street NW, Pulaski, Virginia 24301

April 14

Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza at Danville Park

2-4 p.m.

Free admission

Different egg hunts at different times depending on age group. Kids will also enjoy coloring, crafts, games and pictures with the Easter Bunny -- there will also be an inclusive egg hunt for children with special needs

You do not need to register for the traditional hunt, but children with special needs must be registered for the inclusive hunt. Registration ends April 5

760 West Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541

April 16

Storytime and Egg Hunt at Dublin Library

Bunny Storytime at Melrose Library

10:30-11 a.m.

Admission is free

Gear up for the Big Bunny's visit by enjoying a special story time featuring live bunnies! For ages under 5

2607 Salem Turnpike Roanoke, VA 24017

April 18

Easter Egg Hunt at Moyer Sports Complex

6-8 p.m.

Admission is free

For children 3 to 10. Get your picture taken with the Easter Bunny, enjoy face painting, a petting zoo and snacks

1000 Union Street, Salem, Virginia 24153

April 20

Annual Blacksburg Easter Egg Hunt at Blacksburg Municipal Park

Starting at 10 a.m.

Admission is free

There will be photos with the Easter Bunny, a giant inflatable in addition to the egg hunt.

920 Turner St. NE, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060

Easter Egg Hunt and Carnival at Passion Community Church

10 a.m.- noon

Admission is free

There will be carnival games, laser tag and a huge egg hunt

512 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, Virginia 24502

Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Waid Park

Starting at 2 p.m.

Admission is free for everyone

20th Annual Easter Egg Hunt. There will be over 20,000 eggs to find

701 Waid Park Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151

Easter Egg Hunt at Smithfield Plantation

1-3 p.m.

Admission is free to site grounds and Easter activities. House tours will be available at regular price admission

Children can hunt for Easter eggs on the front lawn, see displays of historic egg dyeing, enjoy Easter-themed crafts and more

1000 Smithfield Plantation Road, Blacksburg, VA 24060

Egg Hunt in the Village at Wolf Creek Indian Village and Museum

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Children 12 and under $3. Adults free when accompanied by a child

The Easter Bunny will stop by to help find over 5,000 eggs hidden throughout the village with one special golden egg -- there will be prizes for most and least eggs found in several categories

6394 North Scenic Highway Bastian, VA 24366

Easter Egg Hunt at Fairy Stone State Park

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Admission is free to the event

For children 12 and under but fun for all. In addition to the Easter Egg Hunt, there will be games, arts and crafts and more

967 Fairystone Lake Drive, Stuart, Virginia 24171

Easter Egg Hunt at Harbor of Hope Church

10 a.m-noon

Admission is free

There will be an egg hunt, prizes, snacks, games and more

2720 Roanoke Street, Christiansburg, Virginia 24073

EGG-Stravaganza at Mountain Lake Lodge

1-3 p.m.

Admission is free

Different age groups hunt for eggs at different times. Each group will contain one golden egg

115 Hotel Circle Pembroke, Virginia 24136

The Great Christiansburg Easter Egg Hunt at Kiwanis Park

Starting at 10 a.m.

Free admission. Photos with Easter Bunny are $1. For ages 12 and under.

Bring your own baskets for the Easter Egg hunt. Easter Bunny photos will also be available.

Kiwanis Lane SE, Christiansburg, Virginia 24073

Third Avenue Church Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Carnival

Starting at 10:30 a.m.

Admission is free

Popcorn, drinks, inflatables, thousands of eggs and more will be available for everyone

Memorial Drive, Danville City, Virginia 24541

Omega Tau Sigma Veterinary Service Fraternity Annual Easter egg hunt

10 a.m., rain or shine

Admission is free

There will be an Easter Bunny to greet guests as well as balloon animals, face painting and live bunnies with a handling and care demonstration

245 Duck Pond Drive, Blacksburg, VA

Egg hunt at Owen Farm Tours

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Admission cost is $10 per child 4-up and $4 for ages 1-3, under 1 is free and $6 per adult

Visits and photos with the Easter Rabbit, held indoors in bad weather, children's crafts, other activities for children and bring a basket to collect the eggs

1668 Silver Creek Road, Danville, VA 24540

April 21

Eggstravaganza at Hyland Heights Baptist Church

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Admission is free.

Enjoy lunch, an egg hunt and games

11451 Wards Road, Rustburg, Virginia 24588

Easter Egg Hunt at River Oak Church

Starting at 10:30 a.m.

Admission is free

'He is Risen' service and a free breakfast, lunch, gift, games and Easter egg hunt

120 River Oak Drive, Danville, VA

Times and dates of events may change due to weather or other reasons. Please call the event venue or check their website beforehand.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.