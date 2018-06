Still from Miss Virginia Organization Facebook page.

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Miss Virginia 2018 goes to Emili McPhail.

After multiple rounds, Miss Arlington, who's also a recent Hollins graduate, took the crown at Liberty University.

The top 5 finalists featured 3 local women: including 1st runner up Miss Lynchburg Rachel Distefano.

Miss Roanoke Valley Taylor Nicole Reynolds cracked the top five as well.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.