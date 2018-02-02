Endangered missing child alert issued for missing Virginia teen

LURAY, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children's Clearinghouse have issued an endangered missing child media alert on behalf of the Luray Police Department for Cayla Sue Austin.

Police say she is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds.

She is believed to be in danger and was last seen by her family.

Austin may be with some of her friends, may have access to a vehicle and authorities say she may need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Luray Police Department at 1 540-743-5343 or the Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.

