Experts create guide on giant hogweed after Virginia teen suffers facial burns

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Experts at Virginia Tech and Virginia Cooperative Extension have published a guide to identify and control giant hogweed in Virginia after recent injuries caused by the invasive weed.

The guide includes information on what to do if a person comes in contact with giant hogweed and how to control it.

Earlier this month, a Virginia teen suffered burns on his face caused by giant hogweed while clearing away the weed at a summer job in Fredericksburg.

According to the guide, "giant hogweed is dangerous. Skin contact with its sap in the presence of sunlight can result in severe burning and blistering."

If you believe you've come across giant hogweed, the guide provides some characteristics to look for:

The plant is around 6 to 8 feet tall, with a maximum height of 18 feet

Stem up to 6 inches across

Leaves up to 8 feet wide

Giant hogweed (top) vs. cow parsnip. (Courtesy of Virginia Cooperative Extension).

Cow parsnip is similar in appearance to giant hogweed, but has a maximum height of 10 feet and has leaves that look much "blockier" in comparison.

If you believe that you have found giant hogweed, the guide says to:

Check the guide for characteristics to aid you in identifying the plant

Take pictures of identifying characteristics (leaves, stem with leaf branching off, flower rays, picture with something next to it for scale). While taking photos, remember to avoid contact with the weed. Send the photos to your local extension agent.

