Facebook releases new content guidelines

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Facebook has released new privacy and content guidelines.

Researchers at Virginia Tech said their study shows the new rules are more in line with what users want.

Virginia Tech expert Mike Horning said his team of researchers also found that, as people become more concerned with the trustworthyness of their news, they are less likely to share news on social media.

“As social media companies move towards clearer policies, I think it will be better for everyone. People will have more confidence in social media," Horning said.

Horning said the study was conducted among people between the ages of 20 and 65 who said they rely on social media as a major source of news.

