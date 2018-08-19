Family, friends and loved ones honor 1-year-old at vigil

SALEM, Va. - Family, friends and loved ones shared their love for Amarah Lane, who was allegedly abused by her mother.

They honored her through music, dance and prayer.

Everyone got together afterward outside the church to let go of pink balloons at the same time for Amarah.

Her uncle, Christian Woody, said he hopes something good comes out of this tragic situation.

“We tried our best to give her a home. I feel like the justice system wasn't there for us. I truly feel they didn't think we were capable of it,” Woody said.

The vigil lasted about an hour.

The girl's mother, Fantasia Lane, remains in jail.

She faces a felony abuse charge after police announced her daughter died from her injuries.

