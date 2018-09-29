Family of four displaced after fire destroys home in Bent Mountain

BENT MOUNTAIN, Va. - Beth Shelly, her husband and their two sons were still inside their farmhouse when it caught fire Friday night.

“I was starting to make dinner and our sons said that they smelled smoke,” Shelly said.

Shelly said she was worried when she couldn't find her little dog Raven during the fire.

“We went across the street and they said Raven had gone up there to get help,” Shelly said.

Roanoke County Fire Marshal Brian Simmons said when crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

“We arrived at heavy flame involvement to the structure,” Simmons said.

Simmons said the damages are estimated to be $250,000.

“The structure is a total loss,” Simmons said.

Shelly and her family are now without a home.

She said almost everything she owns was destroyed in the fire.

“We lost our credit cards. We didn't have time to pick up anything,” Shelly said.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

