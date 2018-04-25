Father of child found dead in suitcase previously convicted in another death

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond father of a two-year-old girl found dead in a suitcase was previously convicted after his 8-month-old baby drowned, NBC 12 reports.

Travis Plummer, 37, is in FBI custody in Puerto Rico. Right now, he has only been charged with desecrating human remains, after the death of his daughter Te'Myah. Her body was found in a pink suit case on train tracks in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Back in 2005, Plummer pleaded guilty to child neglect after his 8-month-old baby drowned in a bathtub. He was originally charged with felony child abuse and manslaughter.

Now, Plummer is awaiting extradition back to Jersey City, after he was arrested by the FBI in connection to the death of another child. Sources say that process could take weeks, if Plummer attempts to legally fight getting sent back to the states.

Investigators believe Te'Myah did not die in New Jersey and say there were no signs of trauma to her body. She was fully clothed inside the suitcase.

Plummer and Te'Myah had been missing from Richmond since August.

Plummer's father said his family would not comment because they are "going through enough."

Court records reveal a long rap sheet for Travis Plummer. In addition to the 2005 conviction, he was found guilty in 2013 of child neglect and abduction, again in Richmond.

Plummer has also been found guilty of two counts of distributing cocaine, possessing drugs and driving on a revoked license. There's also a warrant out for his arrest for a 2017 domestic assault charge in Richmond.

